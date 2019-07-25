Tuscaloosa gets almost $7 Million for bridge work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is good news for Alabama football fans, in the future,your journey to get to Tuscaloosa and Bryant Denny Stadium may be a little easier.
Thursday, the US Transportation Department announced Tuscaloosa will be getting almost $7 million for much needed bridge work. US Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Tuscaloosa won a federal grant out of 20 given nationwide.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is very pleased, saying the expanded roadway and bridge will make the whole area a lot safer.
“Its one of the busiest intersections in the city of Tuscaloosa. Its right there with the two largest employers in Tuscaloosa, the University and DCH Regional. You got the explosive growth of the university. You got the growth now of East Tuscaloosa and the Alberta area.” Maddox said.
The mayor says as much as this work is needed to expand the bridge, it probably wont start for another 24 to 36 months. Gene Hallman with the Gameday Experience for UA games in Tuscaloosa, said the road work will help out tide fans going to and leaving the game once it’s completed.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.