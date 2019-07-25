South Beach Volleyball opens venue in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An indoor/outdoor game venue in Anniston hopes to attract physically active customers.
Although a stream runs nearby, South Beach Volleyball isn’t located anywhere near a beach.
It's a venue that features sand volleyball, a growing sport especially in the owner's native Louisiana.
Owner Clayton Caudill says his venue also features dartboards, cornhole, foosball, and will soon feature nearby ax throwing.
“Lot of TVs, so it’s just another thing to help, the big thing is to help people get off the couch, get active, get their kids active, get some exercise, whether it’s throwing cornhole or playing volleyball, or sand dodgeball,” Caudille said.
The volleyball courts are available for group activities, in fact the place is marketed for things like bridal showers and family reunions.
Caudill is hoping to get Jacksonville State University to hold its volleyball games there, and has even adopted the school’s mascot, the gamecock, as its icon.
South Beach Volleyball also has a restaurant with hamburgers, tacos, pizza, and other items as well as a number of healthy options for physically active types.
The new business held its grand opening this week at the former Fort McClellan Army base.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.