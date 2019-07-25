Shelby County Sheriff’s Office buying more than a dozen new patrol cars

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With help from the county commission, the Shelby County Sheriff’s department is in the process of purchasing 16 new patrol cars.
Deputy patrol cars are basically a mobile office and with 12 hour shifts, those vehicles take a lot of wear and tear in a short amount of time. These new cars will replace cars that need to be taken out of service.
Captain Jay Fandren says that getting these new vehicles will ensure the deputies safety out of the roads and essentially keep the public more safe as well.
“If the deputy has vehicle trouble, that could put them out of service for part of the shift which would make us short on providing services so this allows us in the end to provide better services for the citizens,” Captain Fandren says.
The new vehicles should hit the road in 2 to 3 months.
