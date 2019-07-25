Shelby County administrators meet to prepare for upcoming school year

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It is that time of year again: school administrators are preparing to welcome back their students.
Shelby County principals and assistant principals from every school met Thursday.
They went over goals for the upcoming school year and also talked about the big focus for the school system this year; Social emotional learning for students and how to make sure all schools are supporting students outside of the classroom.
Shelby County Schools start back on August 8.
