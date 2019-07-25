Reflecting on Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The city of Tuscaloosa will soon see a new police chief, after Steve Anderson announced his retirement Tuesday.
People in Sokol Park in Tuscaloosa say what they thought of Chief Anderson.
“I know that he’s had some challenges, but so has our nation. I just wish the next guy does just as good a job as he did,” says Roy Meeks.
Roy Meeks works with the Boy Scouts of America and has been to many community events that pair them with police. It’s one of many things he’d like to see continue with the next chief.
“You know, doing more with the community and building that partnership, whether it be some type of crime programs he’d like to do, or focus on drugs.”
Anderson led many initiatives while in office. He recently hosted a gun buyback event, to try and curb gun violence after the city dealt with a teenage girl shot while riding in the backseat of a car.
Jim Guin was a district court judge for 30 years and worked often with Anderson.
“His officers were always very professional, and I have great respect for him,” he said.
“Every time I had an issue, or something needed to be addressed, Chief Anderson was always there and ready to do what needed to be done.”
Former Police Chief Ken Swindle, who hired Anderson, says Anderson started as a patrolman and worked his way up to internal affairs before becoming chief in 2008.
“They had faith in him when he worked internal affairs; that when he did an investigation on them, it would be done correctly,” says Swindle.
So what do people want to going forward?
“Somebody like Chief Anderson. Somebody with integrity, that knows what his job is and is willing to do what he has to do to make us a safer community," says Guin.
