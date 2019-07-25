Real-time crime center for Birmingham police dept.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week the Birmingham City Council gave Police Chief Patrick Smith another weapon to bring down gun violence. The council okayed $1.5 million dollars for a real time crime center
The real time state of the art crime center will help provide officers, heading to a crime scene, with up-to-date information even before they get there.
The center will be housed on the fourth floor of the Police Administration building. The floor is being renovated at this time. There will be computers to pass the latest information, pictures of possible suspects, criminal backgrounds, surveillance video and any history of crime in the area.
The center will look something like the Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center. The MAC kicks into gear after a crime for an investigation. The real time crime center hopes to help officers once they get to a crime.
“We will be able to outfit and build out. We will be able to integrate our human capital, but with more technology to predict where crime occurs.” Mayor Randall Woodfin said.
The head of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee said the center will help officers on the streets. “We can analyze what is going on when a call comes in and make sure our officers have the best information in real time.” Hunter Williams said.
It will take a year to get the real time crime center up and running. New surveillance cameras, which will be placed in high crime areas, will work with the center to provide some of that information.
