Project Lifesaver helps locate family members who have a tendency to wander off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every Alabama county is now using this life-saving technology.
Project Lifesaver can help family locate people who may have a tendency to wander off, so someone who might have dementia, Down syndrome, autism, or Alzheimer’s.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officers are showcasing the locating device in hopes of getting more people to sign up and get a transmitter bracelet.
When someone goes missing, it often takes a 9-hour search to bring them home, but Corporal Kent Smith said this can work in just 30 minutes.
“It snaps on. It’s waterproof - they can swim with it, shower with it. They don’t take it off. Change the battery every 60 days. When we’re notified that they’ve gone missing, we plug the frequency into the device because there’s a database that goes along with it, so the law enforcement agency can see the person on their screen. So they know who they’re looking for, and below that it shows their frequency," said Smith.
The most recent rescue was just last week in Lanett, which is Chambers County.
That person was found in just 17 minutes.
If you want to sign up a loved one, click this link.
