Number of deaths rising in young and middle aged Americans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of young and middle aged adults dying in the U.S. is rising dramatically.
Whites and African Americans, ages 25 to 44, saw the largest increase, with a 21% jump. Hispanics also saw a slightly smaller jump.
The CDC looked at data from 2012 to 2017.
Possible reasons include everything from more homicides, to drug overdoses and suicides.
Suicides rose by almost 20% in the younger part of the group, ages 25 to 34.
