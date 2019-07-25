New Anniston Army Depot commander installed as previous one retires

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a change at the top for the Anniston Army Depot.
Colonel Marvin Walker, whose previous assignment was as Strategic Plans Chief for Operation Inherent Resolve, has now taken over as commander at the depot. The 23-year Army veteran is a native of Mobile, so the assignment brings him back to his home state of Alabama.
Walker said he’s been in the Anniston area for a few weeks, getting to know the Depot and the community in which it is located. He said the Depot impresses him.
“I’ve been around a lot of organizations, and there’s no organization like the Anniston Army Depot, with the types of equipment they work on here, and the scope and the size of it. We’re talking over 15,000 acres of real estate here,” Walker said after the change of command ceremony.
Walker said the Depot’s priorities likely won’t change.
“I think the same as it’s always been, sustain the nation’s warfighters and attack the readiness anyway we can,” he said.
The ceremony took place under an open-air pavilion, surrounded by tanks, a Stryker vehicle and weaponry, just some of the warfighting equipment which generates work at the depot. The ceremony itself lasted 20 seconds, and consisted of outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst passing the Depot's flag to incoming commander Walker.
The change of command ceremony is usually held every three years, but Warhurst is stepping down after two because he plans to retire from the Army. He and his wife plan to live in the Anniston area, long known for attracting military retirees.
"Fell in love with the community, we're happy to stay here," said Warhurst.
Warhurst said the workforce at the Anniston Army Depot is second to none in the Army.
“I tell you, it’s all about the people. We have the very best workforce, the most talented artisans, technicians and leaders, that work the Army’s readiness issues. So it’s something I’m proud of, and we ought to be proud of, as part of Anniston’s broader community,” Warhurst continued.
