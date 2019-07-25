Luke Bryan concert causing traffic delays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Country music superstar Luke Bryan is performing Thursday night at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and while it may be a good time, drivers will have a hard time getting through the traffic.
Pelham police are putting forth their best effort to direct cars. The amphitheater opened its parking lots at 3 o’clock to let concert goers park early and help eliminate traffic concerns.
If you don’t have to be in the area, police ask you avoid it. Sgt. James Carter says that if you commute home this way plan for drive time. “There are alternate routes if you live in Pelham, Helena or on County Road 11 towards Chelsea. ” he explains.
Police also warn drivers to watch out for pedestrians.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.