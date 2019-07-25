Humidity levels remain low for a few more days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Yesterday was absolutely beautiful with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and high temperatures a few degrees below average. We are beginning the day with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Locations north of I-20 have dropped into the upper 50s. It is feeling great once again thanks to the dry air in place. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a few clouds. High temperatures approaching the upper 80s this afternoon with east winds at 5-10 mph. With dew points in the 50s, the air will feel dry and it will continue to feel comfortable outside. If you plan on attending the Luke Bryan concert this evening or watching some Barons baseball, the weather is looking fantastic with low humidity and temperatures in the lower 80s. By the end of the events, temperatures will likely be in the 70s. It should be a dry and comfortable evening.
FIRST ALERT: We will continue to see low humidity Friday into Saturday, but the moisture levels will slowly increase by Sunday. Morning lows will likely warm up into the mid to upper 60s for the next couple of mornings. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will likely be near average with most of us in the lower 90s. We look to remain dry through Saturday.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the return to typical summertime weather as we head into next week. Humidity levels will climb just enough for the chance to spark up isolated thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will remain around 20 percent, so many locations will remain dry. With slightly higher dew points, feels-like temperatures will feel like it is in the mid-90s early next week.
BEST RAIN CHANCE: A weak boundary will likely move into Alabama next Tuesday giving us our best chance to see scattered showers and storms. As of now, rain coverage remains at 30-40 percent. Temperatures will remain near average with highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows only cooling off into the lower 70s.
WATCHING THE GULF: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the Gulf of Mexico for the small potential to see a tropical depression or storm to form. The chance for development over the next five days is only at 10 percent. Majority of the models do not show further development along the stalled front in the Gulf. It will trigger scattered showers and storms along the Gulf Coast. If you have beach plans this weekend, I would not cancel them. Rip current threat is forecast to remain low.
