Humidity levels remain low for a few more days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Yesterday was absolutely beautiful with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and high temperatures a few degrees below average. We are beginning the day with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Locations north of I-20 have dropped into the upper 50s. It is feeling great once again thanks to the dry air in place. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a few clouds. High temperatures approaching the upper 80s this afternoon with east winds at 5-10 mph. With dew points in the 50s, the air will feel dry and it will continue to feel comfortable outside. If you plan on attending the Luke Bryan concert this evening or watching some Barons baseball, the weather is looking fantastic with low humidity and temperatures in the lower 80s. By the end of the events, temperatures will likely be in the 70s. It should be a dry and comfortable evening.