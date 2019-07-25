High school football is all about change this fall in Walker County

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Excitement in Walker County on Friday nights this fall may be a little more unpredictable than usual.
Five of the seven high schools in the county has a new head football coach. Justin Jones is the new head coach at Cordova, Jeff Foshee takes over at Curry, Ryan Hall leads the way in Oakman, Chavis Williams now has the reigns at Carbon Hill and David Powell is now at Sumiton Christian.
“This is where I want to be,” said Jones. “This community has a tradition of winning football and you can feel the excitement that the season is getting close and why wouldn’t we want to be a part of this.”
Jones and the rest of the new head coaches in Walker County will be seen this fall every week on WBRC and Sideline. The show is gearing up for its 31st season and will broadcast on WBRC each Friday from 10:25-11:05 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.