Date set for Alabama Fan Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A date has been set for Alabama Fan Day!
Crimson Tide fans can join Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 3. Fans can watch an open practice from 2:30-4:30 p.m. with an autograph period beginning at 4:45 and lasting 45 minutes.
The stadium opens at 1:30. Fans may enter through gates 9 and 19 and sit on the west side of the lower bowl (sections A-N).
Fans will have an opportunity to receive early access to the autograph session. At 1 p.m., the first 150 fans in line at Gate 25 will received numbered color-coded wristbands for early entrance.
The autograph session will include the Crimson Tide football team, the coaching staff and head coach Nick Saban. Fans are limited to one item per person for autographs and posed photography is permitted.
