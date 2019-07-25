Chilton County seeing overwhelming increase in jail inmates

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alarming new numbers out of Chilton County show since prison reform in 2016, inmate numbers in the Chilton County Jail have increased by 69%.
While prison reform has helped decrease overcrowding in prisons, it is now causing a big money drain for county government.
Chilton County projects that they will be $100,000 over budget by the end of the year for medical costs.
With more inmates in jail, they have to take deputies off of the street and give them overtime just to drive inmates to the hospital or doctors office.
Sheriff John Shearon says these are resources that they can’t afford right now.
“More of a burden on the county government with more cost to us and we are having to deal with it. The more people we have in jail, it just continues to climb and there doesn’t seem to be any relief coming in the future,” Shearon explained.
The Sheriff says they have doctors that visit the jail twice a week and if they say an inmate needs to go the hospital they have to pay to make that happen because having an inmate die in their custody would be an even bigger issue.
Sheriff Shearon says it has turned into a vicious cycle.
