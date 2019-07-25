Chilton County schools plans big upgrades with state surplus money

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A boost is coming to Chilton County Schools as the school system is getting an extra $2 million in funding.
The superintendent and other school leaders say they have big plans for the money, which is coming from a state surplus.
Chilton County Superintendent Jason Griffin says there are restrictions on how they can use the money and it has to be approved by the state superintendent.
They have decided to make several updates to their security system by adding more cameras and school resource officers.
They also plan to use the money for maintenance and other projects, as well as upgrading electronic devices like computers.
“So if everyone has a device they can use that for research or classroom activities and it can also prepare them for college,” said Technology Coordinator Kim Arrington.
Superintendent Griffin says he has to submit an application for the extra money by August 15 to the state so the projects can be signed off on.
The first day back for students in Chilton County is August 6.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.