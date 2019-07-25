Birmingham police heighten awareness amidst violence this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Officers may not be on edge, but they have what many call a heightened sense of awareness, after the murder of one officer and the wounding of another this year.
Birmingham law enforcement officers, like others in public safety, all know the dangers of the job. But this year in Birmingham, that awareness has become all to real for officers out here on the streets.
In January Sgt. Wytasha Carter was shot to death answering a possible vehicle break-in call. Last week Officer Cullen Stafford was shot five to seven times answering a robbery call.
Patrol officers trained for the dangers of the job. Whenever there is a call for assistance officers turnout in force. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith has implemented new training methods to prepare officers for what they could face on the streets and to handle the stress of threatening situations. This preparation begins almost every day at roll call.
“Most officers understand the dangers of the job. In most cases when we have roll call, police officers are reminded to be safe when they leave the precinct.” Sgt. Johnny Williams said.
The President of the Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police said there is additional help for officers on the streets. “We do have counselors coming out to the precincts. They come out and offer assistance and offer to speak to the officer. They are also implementing a peer support program.” Lt. Richard Haluska Birmingham FOP said.
Many in the department said while the latest attack on Officer Stafford has increased safety awareness. He also serves as a source of inspiration for those out on patrol.
