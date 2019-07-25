Bare Naked Noodles: Garganelle In Tomato Basil Sauce

Ingredients:
1 pound of fresh pasta
1 pound of fresh tomatoes
1 onion finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic; sliced
handful of fresh basil
2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
Boil pasta in salted water for 5-7 minutes; in a saute pan, add garlic; onions and 2 tbl of olive oil.
Cook over medium heat until wilted; add fresh tomatoes, cook until tomatoes are wilted and juicy.
Add fresh pasta to the sauce and a a couple tablespoons of pasta water.
Cook until heated, plate and top with basil.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.