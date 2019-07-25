Bare Naked Noodles: Garganelle In Tomato Basil Sauce

Bare Naked Noodles: Garganelle in tomato basic sauce
July 25, 2019 at 9:37 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 9:37 AM

Ingredients:

1 pound of fresh pasta

1 pound of fresh tomatoes

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic; sliced

handful of fresh basil

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

Boil pasta in salted water for 5-7 minutes; in a saute pan, add garlic; onions and 2 tbl of olive oil.

Cook over medium heat until wilted; add fresh tomatoes, cook until tomatoes are wilted and juicy.

Add fresh pasta to the sauce and a a couple tablespoons of pasta water.

Cook until heated, plate and top with basil.

