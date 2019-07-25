Attorney for the employers of two men killed in trench collapse speaks

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The attorney for Water Drainage Solutions, the company involved in multiple investigations after two employees died on the job, said Wednesday that they were focusing their attention on the families of the two victim’s and were deeply saddened by the loss.
The owners of Water Drainage Solutions met with their attorney, Shane Sears, at The Sears Firm, P.C. on Wednesday.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these men that died. We are doing everything in our power to assist those families,” said Sears.
Tuesday, an eight by four foot trench caved in on two contractors working on a drainage system at a home on Twin Pines Circle in Hoover.
Both men were found buried under seven feet of dirt.
The Hoover Police Department, Hoover Fire Department and The Occupational safety and Health Administration are looking into what happened.
We asked Sears if the company followed proper safety precautions to protect their workers, “That, again, goes back to those investigations that are being conducted and I really can’t comment on that at this point,” Sears replied.
Sears said the company is also assisting two other employees who tried to save the men.
“We had other employees on the scene that attempted to excavate those employees back out of that ditch and they of course they have been affected,” Sears explained. “So, we’re trying to help them as well.”
A representative for OSHA said they are required to finish the investigation and issue any citations within six months.
As of Wednesday night, the Jefferson County coroner was still working to confirm the identities of the two contractors.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.