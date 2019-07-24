Thieves caught on tape breaking into cars in Cottondale

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa County need your help catching the culprits responsible for breaking into several cars in Cottondale.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video on their Facebook page showing two suspects breaking into cars.
Two young men appear to be breaking into cars in the Cottondale area. One even looks directly up at the camera.
If you have any information please contact Investigator McCollum at 205-464-8614.
