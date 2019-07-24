Thieves caught on tape breaking into cars in Cottondale

By Ugochi Iloka | July 24, 2019 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 8:31 AM

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa County need your help catching the culprits responsible for breaking into several cars in Cottondale.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video on their Facebook page showing two suspects breaking into cars.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriffs Office needs your help identifying the subjects in the video who are suspects in Unlawful Breaking and Entering of Vehicles in the Cottondale area. If you have any information please contact Inv. McCollum at (205)464-8614.

Posted by Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Two young men appear to be breaking into cars in the Cottondale area. One even looks directly up at the camera.

If you have any information please contact Investigator McCollum at 205-464-8614.

