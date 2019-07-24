Rezoning for some Jefferson County school students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Jefferson County school students will soon be attending classes in a new location.
The school board has received final approval from a federal judge to change its zoning lines.
According to superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey, there are about 240 kids that will be changing schools. Most are elementary age.
Some students will be moving from Hueytown to Concord and others from Concord to Oak Grove.
Students will have a one year option to stay at their current school, but Pouncey adds that he is hopeful that many will choose to go ahead and make the jump.
Jefferson County leaders contend this will help relieve some of the overcrowding and provide more educational opportunities to more students.
Principals are trying to do what they can to ease the transition.
“They are actually reaching out to each family. And have those personal conversations so that they can answer any questions and give them the assurance that hey, we want your children in our school,” said Pouncey.
"Hueytown Elementary School was way over capacity with a lot of extra temporary classrooms having to be setup. So I think it’s a good idea in that respect. But I can understand how the parents would feel having to change up a child’s life in the middle of it,” said Hueytown city councilman Michael Pickens.
