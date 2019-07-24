Oxford voters say OK to Sunday alcohol sales

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford is a step closer to selling alcohol on Sundays after voters went to the polls Tuesday to voice their opinion on the matter.
By a wide nearly two to one margin, the voters said yes.
The vote didn’t legalize Sunday alcohol sales, but it sent the idea to the city council.
Oxford was one of the last cities in Calhoun County that doesn’t have seven day sales.
The unofficial results came out to 1727 yes, 956 no.
It now goes to the city council and there’s no word on when they will vote to ratify.
