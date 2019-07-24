Man suspected of killing Auburn officer, injuring two others waives hearing

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of killing Auburn police officer William Buechner and injuring two other officers has waived his preliminary hearing.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says that Grady Wilkes, 29, will now be presented to a grand jury.
Wilkes faces charges of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence.
Hughes has previously stated that he will be seeking the death penalty in this case.
Auburn Police Department Officer William Buechner was shot and killed in May 2019. Two other officers, Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott, were injured and have since been released from the hospital.
The date of Wilkes’ grand jury appearance has not yet been set.
