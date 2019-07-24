Low humidity and mild temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It feels absolutely refreshing this morning with many locations in the low to mid-60s. To our north, some locations have dipped into the upper 50s! Temperatures are nearly 8-12 degrees below average for this time of the year. Another added bonus to our weather today is the low humidity thanks to northerly winds bringing in dry air across the Southeast. It should feel wonderful this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures expected to climb into the mid-80s. It will remain breezy at times with north winds at 10-15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We should wake up to another morning of refreshing temperatures Thursday. Overnight lows will likely drop into the low to mid 60s. It wouldn’t surprise me if areas like Centre, Cullman, Oneonta, Haleyville and Hamilton drop into the upper 50s one more time.
DRY WORK WEEK: Next several days will give us dry weather with a few extra clouds. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s Thursday. By Friday, many locations will be flirting around 90 degrees. Humidity levels will remain comfortable through Friday, but they are expected to go up by this weekend.
ISOLATED RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND: With increasing humidity levels this weekend, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. Most locations will remain dry over the weekend and into the first part of next week. We’ll enter a typical summertime pattern with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows slowly warming up into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WATCHING THE GULF: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days. The low is associated with the cold front that has stalled out across this region. I doubt we’ll see much develop from this system, but it could produce some wet weather along the Gulf Coast as it moves to the east.
