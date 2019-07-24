Low humidity and mild temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It feels absolutely refreshing this morning with many locations in the low to mid-60s. To our north, some locations have dipped into the upper 50s! Temperatures are nearly 8-12 degrees below average for this time of the year. Another added bonus to our weather today is the low humidity thanks to northerly winds bringing in dry air across the Southeast. It should feel wonderful this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures expected to climb into the mid-80s. It will remain breezy at times with north winds at 10-15 mph.