Calera man charged after shooting at deer in lake

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are charging a Calera man with reckless endangerment after shooting at deer, but only because of where the deer were when he shot at them.
Video from the incident shows a fisherman recording three deer while they were swimming across Lake Mitchell in Coosa County. Then all of a sudden, someone started shooting at the deer.
Coosa County authorities say evidence led them to Robert Collum. They say he admitted to firing shots at the deer.
Collum pleaded guilty and he faces a suspended sentence of a year in jail and he will give up his hunting privileges for three years.
