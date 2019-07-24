Birmingham city council approves money for road improvements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham residents are looking forward to seeing road crews and paving operations getting underway in their neighborhood.
Earlier this week, the Birmingham City Council approved spending $8 million for paving in the new budget.
If you drive around north Birmingham, you will notice roads that could use some work. There have been a number of patch work jobs done throughout the community.
The roads in parts of the city are under even more stress as more and more trucks and vehicles are cutting through north Birmingham because of the 59/20 bridge construction work. This adds more traffic and wear and tear.
One man said he will be more than glad to see the city get out to the area around 35th Street North for some major paving work.
“It’s a couple of potholes here and there. We got stuff like that in this road there. Mainly since I’ve been living here,” Rashone Neely said.
The $8 million has been appropriated, but it will still be up the Birmingham City Council to determine the roads that should be addressed first.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.