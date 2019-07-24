Beloved retired Hueytown police officer dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Retired Hueytown police officer, Joey Pilkinton has died after serving the city for many years.
Pilkinton’s final assignment was school resource officer at Hueytown High School.
“Joey watched many kids go through Hueytown High School and treated them like his own. Most people remember Joey walking the halls of HHS and being a role model to the students.” a spokesperson for Hueytown Police Department said in a statement.
The funeral will be Friday, July 26 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon. The service will start at noon and the burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.