Behind the Front: Dog Days of Summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Welcome to summer in the south! The time of year when scattered storms and heat dominate the weather headlines. So what exactly is a “feels like” temp? And what does it really mean when there’s a 50% chance of rain on the radar? J-P Dice and Wes Wyatt break down some of the more common terms you need to know this time of year. Plus, thoughts on Hurricane Barry, favorite hot dog condiments, and a send off to Behind the Front producer, Sebastian Posey.