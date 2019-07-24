Behind the Front: Dog Days of Summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Welcome to summer in the south! The time of year when scattered storms and heat dominate the weather headlines. So what exactly is a “feels like” temp? And what does it really mean when there’s a 50% chance of rain on the radar? J-P Dice and Wes Wyatt break down some of the more common terms you need to know this time of year. Plus, thoughts on Hurricane Barry, favorite hot dog condiments, and a send off to Behind the Front producer, Sebastian Posey.
This episode of Behind the Front is sponsored by Durante Home Exteriors. Click Here or Call: (205) 956-4110 to learn how Durante can help protect your home from the weather.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.