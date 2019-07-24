ATF Warns about conceal carry background checks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is issuing a warning to all gun sellers in the state of Alabama. Don’t depend on conceal carry background checks to allow the sale or transfer of any gun. The AFT says the conceal carry check is not good enough and there is growing fear that criminals are getting their hands on the weapons.
The AFT sent a letter to gun dealers urging them to help private citizens who want to sell a gun to another person.
The conceal carry legislation does not provide a for an in-depth background check. This could lead to criminals or others who are not supposed to have guns having access them.
Alabama’s attorney general Steve Marshall released a statement saying the ATF believes some counties are issuing concealed carry permits, without checking National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Marshall is working with the Alabama Sheriff’s Association about the problem. AFT told WBRC Fox6 News its a concern.
“The ATF’s main priority is the safety of the public. We want to insure firearms don’t end up in the hands of prohibited individuals.” Michael Knight, spokesman for the ATF said.
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway told WBRC Fox6 News its not a problem in Jefferson County.
“Here in Jefferson County we do background checks for anyone who wants to purchase a handgun. So we make sure we are in compliance. Those prohibited from getting guns will not get a gun here in Jefferson County.” Pettway said.
At this time the AFT is conducting an audit, to see if all the state sheriff’s offices are in compliance with the correct background check and determine the number of weapons sold that may have had questionable checks.
