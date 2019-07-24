Air ambulance service to soon replace one that left Rainbow City in April

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Rainbow City will once again host an air ambulance after an earlier service pulled out of the area.
We told you about Air Methods pulling its chopper from the area in April. They still answer calls from Sylacauga, Cullman, and Scottsboro.
However, the city council of Rainbow City has set up a new contract with Arkansas-based Survival Flight, which will take over the city owned landing pad.
First responders say the response time will be much quicker for the area.
"We're going from a 30 minute response time down to a 10, 15, maybe even a 20 minute response time. So, in the medical service we have what we call a 'golden hour,' and within that golden hour is where we need to get that patient to a level one trauma center," said Richard Johnson, assistant fire chief of Rainbow City.
The closest such trauma centers are UAB in Birmingham and another in Huntsville.
Right now, the holdup is even though the Rainbow City government owns the landing pad, Air Methods owns the mobile home still parked on the property as of Wednesday. Rainbow City plans to replace it with a mobile home they themselves own.
City leaders hope to get the new service in Rainbow City by September 1.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.