Yo Mama’s: Chicken Marsala

July 23, 2019 at 10:24 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 10:24 AM

Ingredients:

4 boneless Chicken breast or 6 tenders

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Roasted garlic and herb seasoning

1/4 cup Flour

3 tbsp Olive oil

2 tbsp Butter

1 small Sweet onions ( chopped )

8 oz sliced Portabella Mushrooms

1/2 cups Marsala cooking wine

1/4 cups Balsamic glaze

1/2 cups Chicken broth

Directions:

Wash chicken and lay flat and cut horizontally then in half to make 4 cutlets or use tenders.

Season with salt , pepper and roasted garlic and herb seasoning.

Place flour in bowl.

Flour chicken on both sides shake off excess.

Heat large sauté pan add olive oil and 1 tbsp of butter over medium high .

Add chicken cook 2 -3 minutes on each side or until well browned.

Remove and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium add remaining olive oil and butter .

When butter has melted add mushrooms and onions.

Cook 6-7 minutes or until onions are soft.

Stir in Marsala wine and balsamic glaze .

Return chicken to pan and simmer until sauce thickens.

Serve sauce over chicken.

Tomato Pasta:

3 1/2 cup chicken broth

2 cups water

12 oz Linguine pasta

1 tbsp Olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 (14.5 oz) Can Fire Roasted diced tomatoes (drained)

4 oz ricotta cheese

3 cups baby spinach

Directions:

Bring broth and water to a boil and add 1 tsp salt and olive oil. Add pasta, Cook pasta as directed on package. Drain and set aside. In a sauce pan add fire roasted tomatoes and 1/2 cup broth. When hot add ricotta and Parmesan cheese. Stir in spinach just before serving. Add to pasta and serve immediately.

