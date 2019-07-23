Yo Mama’s: Chicken Marsala

Ingredients:
4 boneless Chicken breast or 6 tenders
1/2 tsp Salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
Roasted garlic and herb seasoning
1/4 cup Flour
3 tbsp Olive oil
2 tbsp Butter
1 small Sweet onions ( chopped )
8 oz sliced Portabella Mushrooms
1/2 cups Marsala cooking wine
1/4 cups Balsamic glaze
1/2 cups Chicken broth
Directions:
Wash chicken and lay flat and cut horizontally then in half to make 4 cutlets or use tenders.
Season with salt , pepper and roasted garlic and herb seasoning.
Place flour in bowl.
Flour chicken on both sides shake off excess.
Heat large sauté pan add olive oil and 1 tbsp of butter over medium high .
Add chicken cook 2 -3 minutes on each side or until well browned.
Remove and set aside.
Reduce heat to medium add remaining olive oil and butter .
When butter has melted add mushrooms and onions.
Cook 6-7 minutes or until onions are soft.
Stir in Marsala wine and balsamic glaze .
Return chicken to pan and simmer until sauce thickens.
Serve sauce over chicken.
Tomato Pasta:
3 1/2 cup chicken broth
2 cups water
12 oz Linguine pasta
1 tbsp Olive oil
1 tsp salt
1 (14.5 oz) Can Fire Roasted diced tomatoes (drained)
4 oz ricotta cheese
3 cups baby spinach
Directions:
Bring broth and water to a boil and add 1 tsp salt and olive oil. Add pasta, Cook pasta as directed on package. Drain and set aside. In a sauce pan add fire roasted tomatoes and 1/2 cup broth. When hot add ricotta and Parmesan cheese. Stir in spinach just before serving. Add to pasta and serve immediately.
