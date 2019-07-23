Vehicle owners have to pay after park shootout

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Some drivers are crying foul after paying to get their vehicles from a towing company following a shootout at a Tarrant city park.
The shooting incident happened last Thursday afternoon at a neighborhood park. A fight broke out then multiple gunshots were exchanged. One man was seriously wounded.
That afternoon, a Birmingham man who doesn’t want to be identified sent a crew including his nephew out to the park to clean and detail a car. When the fight and gunfire broke out, his vehicle and the car the crew was working on were hit with several bullets. Tarrant Police took both vehicles for evidence.
He says the nephew was told by a Tarrant officer there would be no charge. When the man went to get his vehicle the next day, he was told it would cost him $122 for towing.
“Talked to the detective and I let him know we are the victims here. He said yes you are the victim. I said OK, now being the victim, we shouldn’t have to pay for our vehicle being towed for you guys to collect the evidence,” the man said.
He adds this may set a bad precedent for other people to cooperate with investigators in the future about their vehicles.
WBRC FOX6 News reached out the Tarrant Police Department for comment, but so far we haven’t heard from them.
