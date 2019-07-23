UAB Football surprised with CUSA Championship Rings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The celebration was almost as big as the day they won it all.
“We’ve been really anticipating getting ours, we saw the video and we were all looking around wondering if we were about to get ours," said UAB Cornerback Brontae Harris.
On Tuesday, UAB football head coach Bill Clark surprised the Blazers with something they’ve been waiting on for seven months, their Conference USA Championship rings. The ring features an exact replica of the CUSA Championship trophy, the Blazers Boca Bowl trophy, and the number “11” symbolizing their most wins in program history.
“They’re beautiful, they’re big, and the gold," said Harris.
“It’s my first college ring so it’s an awesome feeling," added UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston.
From Conference USA champions to Boca Bowl champions, Coach Clark said these rings serve as a reminder of how far this program has come since The Return.
“I think when we say what does this ring mean, what it stands for is all the hard work, dedication, the time, the not quitting, believing in each other and we could talk about all this for days, but they’re going to have this symbol," said Coach Bill Clark.
UAB was picked to finish fourth in the CUSA West Division this season, but after seeing the rings Tuesday, the Blazers have more motivation than ever to prove people wrong yet again.
“We have a big target on our back, so every day we go out and work hard and prepare ourselves to repeat, and that’s been the goal since we won it last year so we have to go do that,” Harris said.
UAB begins Fall Camp next Wednesday and will open the season at home on August 29th against Alabama State.
