UPDATE: Missing Cottondale man located

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The missing Cottondale man has been located.
Tuscaloosa police were asking for help locating a man who left DCH Regional Medical Center without being discharged.
Jerry Dewayne Maples, 48, was being committed to the hospital for treatment when he decided to leave, according to police. Security footage shows Maples leaving the front doors of the North Entrance around 9:54 Tuesday morning. Maples was wearing a blue shirt, jeans and a baseball cap. He also has a tracheotomy tube.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.