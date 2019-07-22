Suspect identified in murders of Ardmore man, estranged wife

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County investigators have identified one man connected to two murder investigations.
A man was shot and killed outside his home in Ardmore on July 18. His wife said they heard a noise and he went to see what it was. He was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Deputies identified the victim as 74-year old Bruce Cosman.
On Monday, deputies said the suspect is 47-year-old Fred Sommerville of Ardmore. He’s currently in the Pickens County Jail with charges of attempting to elude, first-degree theft of property, abuse of a corpse, and reckless endangerment .
He’s there on $100,000 bond.
He is also accused in the murder of his estranged wife, Lakreaha Sommerville, who was killed in Ardmore, Tennessee.
The sheriff’s office is in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for capital murder. The capital charge is due to there being two murders.
Sheriff Mike Blakely said Sommerville killed his wife a few hours before being apprehended in Pickens County.
there was another deadly shooting in Ardmore last week. 72-year-old Dianne Ballard was killed at a home on July 16. Three people have been arrested.
Blakely said this murder is not connected to the ones Sommerville is suspected in.
