Prescription medication drop off sites in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with information on several drop off boxes around town for prescription drugs.
The Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) is just one of the many locations in Tuscaloosa County where you can turn in your unwanted and outdated prescription medications.
The box can be found in the lobby of the police department. The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force has also installed the disposal boxes at TPD west and east precincts.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office downtown and Northport Police Department also have the drop off boxes. The University of Alabama police department will also have theirs set up in about two weeks.
The task forces ask that you don’t turn in medical supplies, syringes, glass containers or liquids.
