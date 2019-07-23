Little London Kitchen Beef Pie
Filling recipe per 2 lbs. of diced beef brisket
Blend:
3 onions
2 celery sticks
2 carrot
3 cloves
1 sprig rosemary
1 sprig thyme
Remove fat and dice brisket into 1/2-inch cubes.
For cooking:
Olive Oil
3 heaped Tblsp flour
1 cup beef stock
1/2 cup Ghost Train IPL
Salt and Pepper to taste
For the pie pocket:
Puff pastry
Egg wash
Instructions
1. Pre-heat oven to 350F Brown brisket then add flour and stir.
2. Add puréed vegetables and herbs - stir for 5-10 minutes until vegetables change color.
3. Add stock and beer and stew for 2 hrs in the oven, stirring every 30 minutes.
4. Leave filling to cool - this is very important!
5. Cut pastry into squares. Place pie filling in square shape leaving 1/2 inch border. Egg wash around the edges and place another square on top. Crimp around border.
6. Egg wash and bake for 15-20 at 350F minutes until golden.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.