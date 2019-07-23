Little London Kitchen: Beef Pie

Filling recipe per 2 lbs. of diced beef brisket

Blend:

3 onions

2 celery sticks

2 carrot

3 cloves

1 sprig rosemary

1 sprig thyme

Remove fat and dice brisket into 1/2-inch cubes.

For cooking:

Olive Oil

3 heaped Tblsp flour

1 cup beef stock

1/2 cup Ghost Train IPL

Salt and Pepper to taste

For the pie pocket:

Puff pastry

Egg wash

Instructions

1. Pre-heat oven to 350F Brown brisket then add flour and stir.

2. Add puréed vegetables and herbs - stir for 5-10 minutes until vegetables change color.

3. Add stock and beer and stew for 2 hrs in the oven, stirring every 30 minutes.

4. Leave filling to cool - this is very important!

5. Cut pastry into squares. Place pie filling in square shape leaving 1/2 inch border. Egg wash around the edges and place another square on top. Crimp around border.

6. Egg wash and bake for 15-20 at 350F minutes until golden.

