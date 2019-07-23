Hoover road construction completion date moved back

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Hoover leaders say the Alabama Department of Transportation has changed the completion date of the road construction at Learning Lane and Stadium Trace Parkway to September 18.
The city says it was originally supposed to have been done prior to school starting back.
Learning Lane leads to Trace Crossings Elementary and Hoover High School. Bumpus Middle School is also located further down Stadium Trace.
Hoover Leaders say the project is 80% funded by ALDOT and is managed by that organization.
"We've requested of ALDOT that all of the paving be done at night, so that lanes are not closed during the day while we have school traffic. That would be a tremendous relief for all of us. So, we are hopeful that they will be able to accommodate that," said Allan Rice, City of Hoover Administrator.
In addition, the city is planning to put police there as needed to help with the traffic flow.
WBRC has reached out to ALDOT. This story will be updated with their response.
