Four people charged with six church burglaries in Tuscaloosa Co.

FOSTERS, Ala. (WBRC) - Two adults and two minors have been charged with six church burglaries that took place July 20 in the Fosters community.
According to the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office, the suspects forcefully entered the church. Once inside, the suspects vandalized and stole property.
Authorities believe that the motive was theft and vandalism.
They have arrested four people total. Two of the suspects are minors. The two adults are 19-year-old Josh Plowman and 18-year-old Zack Slaughter.
The two minors have been placed in detention. The two adults were taken to jail where they are being held on a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.