Foundation pays off mortgage of slain Auburn officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A foundation has paid in full the mortgage of an Auburn officer killed in the line of duty.
According to Caroline Magyarits with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, CEO and Chairman Frank Siller announced the mortgage on the home of Auburn Police Officer William Buechner has been paid, after the foundation received a $2 million donation from radio host Rush Limbaugh. Siller said the gift is to make sure Buechner’s family knows the home is theirs forever, and they own it free and clear.
Buechner was shot and killed on May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. He left behind a wife, son and step-daughter. Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott were injured in the shooting.
The Tunnel to Towers foundation was formed after Sept. 11, 2001, when Stephen Siller, a New York firefighter, gave his life saving others during the attack on the World Trade Center. The organization states it honors the sacrifice of military members and first responders who lay down life and limb to protect others.
Five other first responders and military members who died in the line of duty had their homes paid for by the foundation: Kissimmee, Fla., Police Officer Matt Baxter, Kirkersville, Ohio, Police Chief Police Steven DiSario, Appleton, Wis., Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard, Arizona Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White and U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Farmer.
The case of Grady Wayne Wilkes, the suspect accused of killing Buechner, is headed to a grand jury.
