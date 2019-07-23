Cooler, drier air moves in tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are watching a rare cold front moving into the Southeast today. It was the main reason we saw several showers and thunderstorms yesterday. We will continue to have a chance for showers and a few storms today as the front slowly moves to the southeast. The best spots to see rain today will be along and south of the I-59/20 corridor. A few showers will be possible this morning. Temperatures starting mild and muggy with most of us in the 70s. By this afternoon, the rain chance will likely remain south of I-20 and for areas in south-central Alabama. Storms that form in that area could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s. By this evening, clouds will likely decrease with northerly winds picking up at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts as high as 30 mph. Drier air will filter in and it should begin to feel fantastic.