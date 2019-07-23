Cooler, drier air moves in tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are watching a rare cold front moving into the Southeast today. It was the main reason we saw several showers and thunderstorms yesterday. We will continue to have a chance for showers and a few storms today as the front slowly moves to the southeast. The best spots to see rain today will be along and south of the I-59/20 corridor. A few showers will be possible this morning. Temperatures starting mild and muggy with most of us in the 70s. By this afternoon, the rain chance will likely remain south of I-20 and for areas in south-central Alabama. Storms that form in that area could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s. By this evening, clouds will likely decrease with northerly winds picking up at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts as high as 30 mph. Drier air will filter in and it should begin to feel fantastic.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for cooler temperatures and lower humidity Wednesday morning! Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-60s for most locations in Central Alabama. It would not surprise me if temperatures drop into the upper 50s for parts of North Alabama. It should feel very refreshing after seeing lows in the 70s for the past several weeks!
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY FORECAST: Next several days will give us plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures for late July. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s. By Friday, we’ll likely flirt near 90 degrees. Humidity levels will slowly go up by Friday, but it should still feel decent despite the warmer temperatures. Morning lows will likely stay in the mid to upper 60s.
NEXT BIG THING: Humidity levels look to return by this weekend. With highs in the lower 90s and more humidity, the feels like temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances will go up around 20-30 percent, but we aren’t looking at a washout by any means. If anything, we’ll enter a more typical late July weather pattern as we finish out the last weekend of July.
TROPICS: Yesterday evening, Tropical Depression Three formed in the Bahamas. It remains very disorganized and will likely remain a tropical depression. It is forecast to stay weak as it moves northwards towards North Carolina today. The cold front that is cooling us down will kick this area of low pressure out into the Atlantic and away from the United States. It will not impact the Gulf of Mexico. Rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. Peak of hurricane season usually occurs in late August through the month of September.
Have a great Tuesday!
