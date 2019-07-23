City leaders work to improve traffic on Highway 261

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena’s mayor says he is meeting with the highway department to come up with solutions to fix traffic issues on Highway 261.
On most days, people commuting in and out of Helena find themselves in major congestion.
Highway 261 is one of the roads that several people who live in Helena used to commute every single day and it leads you through Pelham directly to I-65.
Mayor Mark Hall says he wants to see Highway 261 turned into a four lane road all the way to I-65.
It would be a multijurisdiction project including Pelham, Hoover, Helena, and Shelby County.
“Of course I am probably pushing it harder than anybody because our folks are using that road everyday to commute coming and going. So it is all part of a puzzle that we hope will eventually relieve traffic on the 261 corridor,” he explains.
With so much growth in Shelby County, he says something has to be done to address traffic and get ahead of the growth.
