City of Birmingham may commit more money to help rebuild Pratt City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham may be spending taxpayer money to help with the rebuilding of Pratt City following the 2011 tornadoes.
Originally, a company wanted to build 82 town homes to help provide new places to live for those who lost their homes in the Pratt City community. Unfortunately, the company defaulted on their loan endangering the project and the city’s $3 million investment with roads, utilities, and other infrastructure improvements.
The subdivision is called Shadow Brook Village. About ten homes have been built, so far. Another ten or so are planned.
With the setback by the developer with the loan, there was great concern all of this work would come to a crashing halt. But on Monday, the Birmingham Finance and Budget Committee approved spending $1.5 million to take over the project.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said this is personal for him. Woodfin’s parents lost their home in the tornadoes. He said this is a necessary investment to help bring Pratt City back.
"It was an opportunity in the past that has become a missed opportunity that people wanted to see hope out there. The biggest form of hope, tangible form of hope, is to actually build back up new homes, single family dwellings,” Woodfin said.
Next week, it will be up the city council to decide if they want to go along with the $1.5 million investment. If so, the city will decide who will then come in and build the rest of the town homes.
