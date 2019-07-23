Birmingham city council approves 2020 operating budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The proposed operating budget for the 2020 fiscal year was approved by the Birmingham city council Tuesday morning.
In a 7-1 vote, the $451 million operating budget presented to the council in May includes funding for several of Mayor Randall Woodfin’s priorities including neighborhood revitalization and funding the city’s pension fund.
“We are pleased to move forward with a budget focused on fiscal responsibility by targeting our obligations to the people and employees of Birmingham,“ Mayor Woodfin said. “I am thankful to the council for their support. We are proud of the commitment to neighborhood revitalization reflected in this budget which will support our long-term commitment to the 99 neighborhoods.”
For more details about the budget, you can read more on the city of Birmingham’s website.
