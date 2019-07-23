22-year-old Texas man charged with the murder of Ally Kostial

22-year-old Texas man charged with the murder of Ally Kostial
Alexandria "Ally" Kostial
By Waverly McCarthy | July 23, 2019 at 9:47 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 11:47 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department officials have arrested and charged a man with the murder of a 21-year-old female Ole Miss student.

22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld, of Texas, was booked into the Lafayette County Jail at 3:43 p.m. Monday and charged with murder.

Theesfeld will go before Circuit Court Judge Tuesday morning for an initial appearance.

Ally Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar on the square Friday night.

Saturday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department says one of their deputies was on routine patrol at Buford’s Ridge, a remote area with a fishing camp that both locals and college students would go to on the weekends to ride their ATVs in the lake bottom when the water is low.

[ What happened to Ally Kostial? Details start to emerge ]

Sources close to the investigation say her body was found, shot eight times.

According to a statement from Rod Guajardo, Associate Director of Strategic Communications at Ole Miss, Brandon Theesfeld was a student in the School of Business Administration and has been suspended from the university.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.