Alabaster teachers get 4% raise early

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers all over our state will receive a pay raise this year after legislators passed a four percent pay increase this year.
Alabaster city school decided to go ahead and give that pay increase to their teachers now.
They said October 1 is a long time to wait for a raise that was passed by legislature in May.
So the school board decided to use some of their money and pay employees 4% more until the states raise kicks in.
This year lawmakers approved the state’s largest ever education budget which is where the raises are coming from. There was also more funding for pre-K programs.
