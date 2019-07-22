Wes Wyatt is tracking a cold front for your work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wes Wyatt has your weather set up for the upcoming work week.
Get ready for a cold front in July! Summer cold fronts do happen, but it’s certainly rare.
The good news is that the front will provide a break from the humidity.
It will be stormy to start the week. Scattered storms throughout the state.
Watch out for lightening starting on Monday around 11:00 am out to the west. Check the First Alert Weather app for lightening proximity alerts.
Tuesday evening the rain tapers off and temperatures drop and become very comfortable.
Enjoy Wednesday and Thursday, because the lingering tropical moisture from Barry will be gone!
Mugginess will return by Thursday and Friday.
Tracking a tropical disturbance out near the Bahamas. Stay tuned with the First Alert Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.