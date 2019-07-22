VA Mission Act offers new veterans urgent care program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Thanks to the VA Mission Act, eligible veterans can take part in new urgent care resources.
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is just one of several VA facilities that are teaming up with local urgent care clinics to make it easier for veterans to get the kind of medical care needed, without the hassle of long wait times at the emergency room.
The new urgent care benefit allows qualified veterans to have access to urgent and walk+in care participating clinics in their communities. Charles Gills, Chief of Community Care at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center said this is a big step forward when it comes to making it more convenient for their patients.
Those eligible veterans don’t need prior approval from the VA to visit an urgent care provider in the VA’s network. Minor injuries, colds, strep throat, pink eye are some examples of the illnesses the clinics can treat.
“We have actually met with veterans at our town halls and we’ve mentioned the Mission Act. They are excited to go to an urgent facility, especially if it’s on a Saturday and Sunday or after hours. So, they can receive services and not have to go to an emergency department,“ said Gills.
Click here to find the closest urgent care that partners with the VA.
As an example of how this works, please see here.
Call the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to see if you’re a veteran who qualifies for the Urgent Care Benefit Program at 205-554-2000.
