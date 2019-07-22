Union reacts to Fire Station 27 report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today the head of the Birmingham Fire Fighters Local 117 reacted to a report about health concerns regarding Fire Station 27.
The report released Friday was conducted by Bhate Environmental Associates. The report determined there were no mold health problems. Although the report found there was asbestos in the building, the report concluded that it did not pose a threat to the health of the fire fighters.
The Fire Fighters Union Local 117 is concerned about Fire station 27. Their membership worries about possible health problems.
The station was closed by the city in early June. The President of Fire Station 27 said he and his membership are glad the station will remain closed until a number of recommendations are completed.
William Lipscomb says the membership has a couple of other concerns he wants the city to address in addition to what was in the report. Lipscomb is also glad the city will take a look at other stations.
“We would like to reach out to the men and women to advise them, to encourage them, if they have any issues a those stations please notify the district safety officer. Notify a supervisor. Let’s make sure everything is reported,” William Lipscomb said.
There is no timetable for reopening the station. One of the new additions will be attaching an exhaust pipe to all vehicles entering the station to reduce emissions inside the building.
