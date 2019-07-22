'This summer is extremely bad’: Blood supplies dangerously low

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blood supplies are down and blood collection agencies are worried.
Right now, hospitals across Alabama are keeping their fingers crossed that there will not be any a major need for emergency blood with any sort of demand or natural disaster. Blood supply agencies are calling it a critical, dangerous situation.
The refrigerator over at LifeSouth Community Drive Center is normally jammed full of blood supplies, but that is not so today.
During the summer, supplies drop off as school is out and people travel more during the summer. This a problem nationwide, but this summer supplies are down even more so than usual. LifeSouth has all five buses out in Central Alabama taking blood donations trying to increase those numbers.
“It is. There is some variable out there. We don’t know why, but this summer is extremely bad. We don’t know why we are having less people come out and donate, but our units are completely down right now,” Blake Lee of LifeSouth said.
You can go to LifeSouth’s website or the American Red Cross to find a donation center or one of the donation buses. Someone’s life could depend on it.
