Suspect charged in Friday’s incident in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fred Sommerville went before a judge Monday morning for an incident that took place on Friday.
According to authorities, Sommerville’s bond is now a million dollars. He’s been charged with Reckless Endangerment, Abuse of a Corpse, Attempting to Elude, and Theft of Property.
Aliceville authorities captured him in a stolen car Friday afternoon. The vehicle also had a dead body in it.
Pickens County Sheriff Chad Harliss says they have identified the corpse, but have not notified the victim’s family. They are not releasing the name at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.